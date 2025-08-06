XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 815.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in CVB Financial by 20.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

CVB Financial stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.69. CVB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $126.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 53,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,095.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 718,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,904.96. This trade represents a 8.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

