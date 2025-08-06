XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KWEB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $343,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. Avalon Capital Management bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,130,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 706,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after acquiring an additional 110,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,978,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KWEB opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.