Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 8th. Analysts expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). On average, analysts expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZNTL opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $101.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZNTL. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 177.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 619,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,233 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

