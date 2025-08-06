Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ashland were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ashland by 2,736.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Ashland by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $91.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.15. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.34 million. Ashland had a negative net margin of 46.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. Ashland’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ashland from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ashland in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

