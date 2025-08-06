Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $784,000 Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 111.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 46,229 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 100,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,746,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of WD opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.57. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $118.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WD. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

