Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 450.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,340,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188,333 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,610,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,746,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 394.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,710 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 11,852.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,374,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,176 shares during the last quarter.

CON opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 14.78.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $500.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

