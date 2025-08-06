Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $634,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of PAG stock opened at $177.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.87. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.05 and a twelve month high of $186.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.07%.

Penske Automotive Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $527,701.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,040,999.20. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $247,147.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,044 shares of company stock valued at $13,257,948. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.