Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 7,132 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in JD.com were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 23.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in JD.com by 21.4% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Trading Down 0.9%

JD.com stock opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $47.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on JD. Susquehanna lowered their target price on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on JD.com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, April 28th. Arete cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JD

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.