Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,727 Shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 1,055.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,001.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Southwest Gas by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 52 week low of $64.31 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

