1,008 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.17.

NYSE:BR opened at $266.63 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $206.29 and a one year high of $269.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.48.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 55.01%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total value of $1,211,164.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,554.85. The trade was a 19.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total transaction of $864,392.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,227.36. This represents a 10.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,048 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,083 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

