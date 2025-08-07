10,214 Shares in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 5,557.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $811,231.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,198.62. The trade was a 7.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $64.17 on Thursday. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $66.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $137.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.50 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 94.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley raised Main Street Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

