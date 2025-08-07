1,103 Shares in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP) Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 981.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,144,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,350 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 22,699.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,112,000 after buying an additional 924,305 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $349,024,000 after purchasing an additional 353,165 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 376,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after acquiring an additional 298,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 374,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,880,000 after purchasing an additional 276,539 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $163.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. Targa Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $133.15 and a one year high of $218.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.86.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

