21,238 Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB) Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $21,599,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on UCB shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $49,999.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 78,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,541.30. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Community Banks Price Performance

UCB stock opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.83. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $35.38.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 16.48%. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

