2,334 Shares in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 115.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNX. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on TD SYNNEX and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $140.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.30.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $142.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $149.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.32 and its 200 day moving average is $128.12.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.56%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,257 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $179,009.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,231.44. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 63,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $8,624,721.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 67,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,197,568.45. The trade was a 48.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,076 shares of company stock worth $8,992,884 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

