4,569 Shares in MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in MYR Group by 85.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 176.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $185.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MYR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $220.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.17.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $900.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYRG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MYR Group from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 target price on MYR Group in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.40.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

