5,558 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,211 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,594,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,228,000 after purchasing an additional 80,785 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,906 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,049,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $57.39 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average is $47.28.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

