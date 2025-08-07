974 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 231.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after buying an additional 54,751 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Humana by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 11,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Humana by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 107,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,336,000 after buying an additional 53,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $257.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.69 and its 200 day moving average is $254.69. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.87 and a 1 year high of $382.72.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.85 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays set a $275.00 price target on Humana and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.62.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

