Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AARD) Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 12th

Aardvark Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 12th. Aardvark Therapeutics had issued 5,888,000 shares in its IPO on February 13th. The total size of the offering was $94,208,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of Aardvark Therapeutics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on AARD. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aardvark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.
Aardvark Therapeutics Price Performance
Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01).
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aardvark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,419,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $6,009,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,755,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,878,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aardvark Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $153,000.
Aardvark Therapeutics Company Profile
Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel small molecule therapeutics for obesity and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Tien Lee in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
