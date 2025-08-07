Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ASO. Loop Capital set a $65.00 price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $51.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.49. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $33.34 and a 52 week high of $64.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $195,712.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,084 shares in the company, valued at $315,096.32. The trade was a 38.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 114,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

