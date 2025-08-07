Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $12.83 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 742398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a negative net margin of 59.07%. The business had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADPT. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,187,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,464,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.92.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.