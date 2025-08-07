Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Up 8.7% Following Strong Earnings

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $117.54 and last traded at $116.27. 296,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 189,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.96.

The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $349.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.71 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADUS shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $235,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,540. This represents a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Natixis raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 25.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 368.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

