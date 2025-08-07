AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Research Coverage Started at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $325.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVAV. Wedbush upgraded AeroVironment to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $210.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $225.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.55.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

AeroVironment stock opened at $263.10 on Monday. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $102.25 and a 12-month high of $295.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.56.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $4,550,765.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,153,390.65. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $630,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Articles

