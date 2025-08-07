Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 174932843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.
The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Agilon Health had a negative return on equity of 66.76% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. Agilon Health’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Agilon Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Agilon Health from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilon Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agilon Health from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Agilon Health from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilon Health by 244.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Agilon Health in the first quarter worth $48,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilon Health during the first quarter worth $65,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilon Health during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Agilon Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.
Agilon Health Trading Up 1.4%
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $369.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.14.
Agilon Health Company Profile
agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.
