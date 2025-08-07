Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Lowered to “Underweight” Rating by Morgan Stanley

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AKAM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.58.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.25 and its 200 day moving average is $81.86. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $106.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 13,157 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,004,273.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,079.75. The trade was a 23.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $388,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,811.26. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,673,358 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,503,205,000 after buying an additional 425,461 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,116,398 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $489,383,000 after acquiring an additional 690,341 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,484,661 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $200,015,000 after acquiring an additional 160,665 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,483,991 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $199,961,000 after acquiring an additional 56,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,215,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $211,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

