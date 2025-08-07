Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.1% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

NYSE JPM opened at $291.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $301.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,796. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

