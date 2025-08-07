Allegiant Travel’s (ALGT) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 2.9%

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $107.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average is $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $917.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.58 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.6% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,350,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,751,000 after purchasing an additional 331,998 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,067,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $9,864,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,713,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,621.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 159,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after buying an additional 150,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

