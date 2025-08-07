Allogene Therapeutics’ (ALLO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALLO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALLO

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $231.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.