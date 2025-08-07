Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALNY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $304.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $364.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $428.14 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $205.87 and a 1 year high of $428.69. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of -173.34 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.26 and its 200 day moving average is $282.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $773,689 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total value of $9,630,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,948 shares in the company, valued at $14,899,281.72. The trade was a 39.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $567,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

