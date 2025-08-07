Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to Outperform Rating

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $490.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $336.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $329.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $428.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of -173.34 and a beta of 0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $205.87 and a twelve month high of $428.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $773,689 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.54 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 273.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $5,904,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 48,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,978,088. This represents a 28.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,968,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,639,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,610 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,056,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,525,544,000 after purchasing an additional 323,206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 496.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,100,000 after purchasing an additional 315,182 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 813,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,391,000 after buying an additional 307,702 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

