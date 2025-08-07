Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $57.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Altria Group traded as high as $62.98 and last traded at $63.20, with a volume of 644291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.52.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 88.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $57.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.92%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

