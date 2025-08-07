American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.8750.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,809,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,667,344,000 after buying an additional 434,118 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,516,890,000 after buying an additional 3,437,602 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 39.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,383,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,621,000 after purchasing an additional 285,195 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $208.97 on Thursday. American Tower has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.81. The company has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 247.27%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

