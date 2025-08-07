Analysts Set Expectations for Xylem’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:XYL)

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xylem in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Xylem’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

XYL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.57.

NYSE XYL opened at $143.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Xylem’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 689.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,708,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Xylem by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,204,000 after purchasing an additional 966,399 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,726,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Xylem by 390.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,021,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,009,000 after buying an additional 813,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $89,828,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

