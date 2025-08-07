Analysts Set Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) PT at $187.50

Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.50.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Keysight Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 7,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $1,162,523.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 36,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,651.08. This represents a 16.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $1,589,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 108,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,262,552.30. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,830 shares of company stock worth $5,124,049. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 364.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,652,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $747,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,953 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,114,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,588,546,000 after buying an additional 3,621,349 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,224.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,991,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,494 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 343.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,946,000 after acquiring an additional 780,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 36,268.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,424,000 after acquiring an additional 748,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $160.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.47 and its 200 day moving average is $158.89. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

