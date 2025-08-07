Analysts Set Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC) Price Target at $19.26

Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.2615.

MAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Macerich from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth $4,876,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Macerich by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 74,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Macerich by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,001,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,573,000 after buying an additional 574,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

MAC opened at $16.99 on Monday. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.52, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.22.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Macerich had a negative net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -158.14%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

