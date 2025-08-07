Anta Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) vs. Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Financial Survey

Anta Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) and Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Anta Sports Products and Rocky Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anta Sports Products N/A N/A N/A Rocky Brands 4.03% 10.49% 5.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anta Sports Products and Rocky Brands”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anta Sports Products $9.85 billion 3.41 $2.17 billion N/A N/A Rocky Brands $453.77 million 0.46 $11.39 million $2.48 11.22

Anta Sports Products has higher revenue and earnings than Rocky Brands.

Risk & Volatility

Anta Sports Products has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocky Brands has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Anta Sports Products and Rocky Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anta Sports Products 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rocky Brands 0 1 0 0 2.00

Rocky Brands has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.80%. Given Rocky Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rocky Brands is more favorable than Anta Sports Products.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Rocky Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Rocky Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rocky Brands beats Anta Sports Products on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anta Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands. It provides management, product design, logistics, and information technology services; manufactures shoe soles; holds trademarks; and develops and manages properties. It is also involved in the exporting and importing activities; and retailing of sporting goods. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels. Retail segment sells its products directly to consumers through its websites comprising rockyboots.com, georgiaboot.com, durangoboot.com, muckbootcompany.com, xtratuf.com, lehighoutfitters.com, lehighsafetyshoes.com, and slipgrips.com; and third-party marketplaces and Rocky Outdoor Gear Stores. The Contract Manufacturing segment include private label sales and any sales to customers which are contracted to manufacture a specific footwear product for a customer and include sales to the U.S. Military. In addition, it serves industrial and construction workers, as well as workers in the hospitality industry, such as restaurants or hotels; farmers and ranchers; western; commercial military personnel; hunting, fishing, camping, and hiking enthusiasts; law enforcement, security personnel, and postal employees; and for the U.S. military personnel. The company sells its products under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names Rocky Brands, Inc. was formerly known as William Brooks Shoe Co. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Nelsonville, Ohio.

