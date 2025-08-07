Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,000

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,950 ($26.05) to GBX 2,000 ($26.72) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANTO. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.71) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 2,400 ($32.06) to GBX 2,500 ($33.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 2,000 ($26.72) to GBX 2,200 ($29.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.05) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,104.17 ($28.11).

Antofagasta Trading Up 1.4%

About Antofagasta

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,955.93 ($26.13) on Monday. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 1,278 ($17.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,097.50 ($28.02). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,865.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,773.56. The company has a market cap of £24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

