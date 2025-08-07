AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $447.5714.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target (down from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AppLovin from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $455.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 26th.

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP stock opened at $390.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.59. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $66.16 and a 1-year high of $525.15. The company has a market capitalization of $132.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.34. AppLovin had a return on equity of 224.65% and a net margin of 37.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 34,766 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,648.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 70,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,069,185.96. This trade represents a 32.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara Messing sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.46, for a total value of $573,690.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,194.60. This trade represents a 13.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980 in the last 90 days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,830,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,536 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,400 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,270,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,486,000 after buying an additional 1,185,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AppLovin by 32.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,011,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,876,000 after buying an additional 992,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its position in AppLovin by 12.9% in the first quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,879,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,849,000 after buying an additional 328,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

