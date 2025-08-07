Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $101.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.49. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $116.47. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $7,056,390.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 579,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,452,284.18. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $1,194,545.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 274,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,979,328.98. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,340 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,861. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 232,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 164,630 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,432,000 after buying an additional 18,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

