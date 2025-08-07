Archrock (NYSE:AROC) & Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Financial Comparison

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) and Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Baker Hughes has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archrock has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baker Hughes and Archrock”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baker Hughes $27.61 billion 1.55 $2.98 billion $3.06 14.19 Archrock $1.16 billion 3.49 $172.23 million $1.18 19.35

Baker Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Archrock. Baker Hughes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Archrock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Baker Hughes and Archrock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baker Hughes 11.04% 14.56% 6.53% Archrock 17.17% 19.05% 6.51%

Dividends

Baker Hughes pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Archrock pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Baker Hughes pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Archrock pays out 71.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Baker Hughes has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Archrock has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Baker Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Archrock shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Baker Hughes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Archrock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Baker Hughes and Archrock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baker Hughes 0 3 18 0 2.86 Archrock 0 1 5 0 2.83

Baker Hughes presently has a consensus price target of $51.4737, suggesting a potential upside of 18.52%. Archrock has a consensus price target of $28.40, suggesting a potential upside of 24.37%. Given Archrock’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Archrock is more favorable than Baker Hughes.

Summary

Archrock beats Baker Hughes on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baker Hughes



Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations. This segment also provides drilling services, drill bits, and drilling and completions fluids; completions, intervention, measurements, pressure pumping, and wireline services; artificial lift systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals; subsea projects and services, flexible pipe systems, and surface pressure control systems; and integrated well services and solutions. It serves oil and natural gas companies; the United States and international independent oil and natural gas companies; national or state-owned oil companies; engineering, procurement, and construction contractors; geothermal companies; and other oilfield service companies. The IET segment provides gas technology equipment, including drivers, driven equipment, flow control, and turnkey solutions for the mechanical-drive, compression, and power-generation applications; and energy sectors, such as oil and gas, LNG operations, petrochemical, and carbon solutions. This segment also provides rack-based vibration monitoring equipment and sensors; integrated asset performance management products; inspection services; pumps, valves, and gears; precision sensors and instrumentation, and condition monitoring solutions. It serves upstream, midstream, downstream, onshore, offshore, and small and large scale customers. The company was formerly known as Baker Hughes, a GE company and changed its name to Baker Hughes Company in October 2019. Baker Hughes Company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Archrock



Archrock, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services. The company also sells over-the-counter parts and components; and provides operations, major and routine maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. It serves integrated and independent oil and natural gas processors, gatherers, and transporters. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

