Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,035 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,233,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,515,000 after buying an additional 3,460,311 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 125,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 55,780 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 56.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,481,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,004 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 185.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 31,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $9,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Cenovus Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 425.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.43%.

CVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Veritas downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

