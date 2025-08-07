Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 233 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XSW. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

XSW opened at $185.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.23. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1-year low of $137.55 and a 1-year high of $206.00. The company has a market cap of $487.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.13.

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

