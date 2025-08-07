Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 253 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dynatrace were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 1,423.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 35.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,033.84. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average is $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.91. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $445.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.14 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.35.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

