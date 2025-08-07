Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires New Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

