Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of MLPX opened at $61.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

