Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors' holdings in CarMax were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in CarMax by 348.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,595,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,213,000 after buying an additional 5,122,850 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,465,000 after buying an additional 634,390 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 8,675.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 515,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,193,000 after purchasing an additional 509,952 shares in the last quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $35,612,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $31,061,000.

In other CarMax news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,308.56. This trade represents a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Benchmark initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded CarMax to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.08.

Shares of KMX opened at $56.24 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $54.53 and a one year high of $91.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

