Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $129.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.76. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.40 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $99.48 and a 52-week high of $130.21.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

