Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 548 Shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000.

NYSEARCA FOVL opened at $71.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average is $70.35. iShares Focused Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $59.89 and a twelve month high of $76.26.

The iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US listed equities selected using a variety of value factors. FOVL was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

