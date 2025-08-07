Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $107,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IRT stock opened at $17.10 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $161.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 566.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.