Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,111,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after acquiring an additional 107,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 76,562 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 9,426.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 63,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 956,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 51,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Melinda Jo Truex bought 8,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.11 per share, with a total value of $499,453.99. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,235.77. The trade was a 101.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $166,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,899.52. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lakeland Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $78.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.50%.

LKFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Monday, July 28th.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

