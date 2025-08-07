Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $5,045,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 966,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,617,782.86. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,196.48. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,279,580. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays set a $166.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $182.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.41.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $200.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.47. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $219.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

